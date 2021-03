Vacinação com AstraZeneca regressa segunda-feira

epa09053677 A medical worker receives an injection with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine in Kiev, Ukraine, 05 March 2021. The mobile medical team of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine publicly vaccinated about 100 doctors of the Dobrobut Ukrainian medical network with the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine against COVID-19 in Kiev. Ukraine started vaccination against COVID-19 on 24 February 2021. The first shipment of the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered in Ukraine on 23 February. Ukraine has signed a contract for the supply of 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which were developed by AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and NovaVax (USA) and are produced at the Serum Institute facilities (India). EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

© EPA