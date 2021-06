G7: UE espera mais transparência sobre exportações de vacinas 

Armed police patrol by the G7 media centre in Falmouth, Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

© AFP