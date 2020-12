Bolsas europeias em alta animadas pelos novos estímulos financeiros nos EUA

A man wearing a face mask passes next to the sign of the Deutsche Boerse AG in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 28, 2020 as the stock index DAX reached a record high. - Germany's main stock index reached a record high on December 28, buoyed by a pandemic recovery package agreed in the US and Britain's Brexit deal with the EU. Having been closed since December 23, the blue-chip DAX index bounced 1.7 percent, reaching 13,819 points at the open, topping the previous high set in February before the coronavirus pandemic forced Europe into lockdown. (Photo by Armando BABANI / AFP)

© AFP