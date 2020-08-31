Era uma vez em Portugal

Era uma vez Portugal a crescer e fomos levados a acreditar que controlávamos o nosso destino, mas depois fomos atingidos pelo Covid-19 e todas as nossas deficiências ficaram dolorosamente expostas. Uma economia demasiado focada no turismo, sobrecarregada com uma elevada dívida pública e sem uma estratégia real que nos conduzisse ao futuro digital, e foi só uma questão de tempo, até que a nossa sorte se esgotasse!

O nosso Governo é excecional na gestão política, mas, desastroso no sector da economia e, mais uma vez, cavalgaram a onda económica até ao limite. Devido à fraca liderança, à falta de planeamento estratégico e de execução, estamos a caminho de mais uma crise financeira e económica. Sim, esta crise é a nível mundial e não podia ser prevista, mas depois de se lidar com a crise da saúde seria vital que se lidasse simultaneamente com a crise económica, mas receio que a política portuguesa impeça uma ação positiva nesta matéria.

O nosso Governo parece satisfeito por ter negociado um total de 60 mil milhões de euros de financiamento da União Europeia para ajudar Portugal a recuperar. A verdade é que isto está muito abaixo do que é necessário para utilizar eficazmente o “quantitative easing” para resolver o problema. Um montante de 6 mil milhões de euros por ano nos próximos 10 anos, quando a nossa economia perderá 3 vezes mais devido à crise de Covid. Este Governo está agora focado em ganhar as próximas eleições, mantendo-se no poder e fazendo as coligações necessárias para o conseguir. Este será mais um” travão de mão” para progredir, uma vez que as concessões comprometem o progresso. Nenhum político perdeu os seus rendimentos ou teve noites sem dormir a pensar em como vão pagar salários, hipotecas, propinas escolares ou até colocar comida na mesa. O Banco Alimentar já está a apoiar mais de 4% da população portuguesa e os números vão piorar. Pessoalmente, recebi inúmeros telefonemas a pedir ajuda e orientação para empresas que hoje enfrentam tempos difíceis. Nunca esquecerei uma destas chamadas, um empresário perguntou-me se podia comprar os seus dois Rolex’s para poder pagar os salários por mais uns meses. Os nossos empresários estão a ser instruídos a assumir mais dívidas. Como é que esta é uma solução viável, quando estes empreendedores nos oferecem a nossa melhor esperança de sair desta confusão?

Os portugueses recebem entre os salários mais baixos de todos os países da UE e, no entanto, tem um dos custos mais elevados em termos energéticos, combustíveis e em viaturas novas. Em percentagem do salário médio português, que é de 1418,00 Euros, antes de impostos, estes são alguns dos custos mais elevados da Europa. Além disso, Portugal tem a segunda maior taxa de imposto sobre o rendimento marginal, expresso como um múltiplo do salário médio na Europa, com a taxa de imposto mais elevada em Portugal a ser de 48%. Os factos acima mostram-nos exatamente o que os nossos filhos têm à espera quando começarem a trabalhar e a contribuir para o país. Sim, temos sol, boa comida e vinho, mas a que custo? devido a um governo ineficiente e a falta de planeamento.

Os cidadãos portugueses enfrentam duas opções. A primeira está relacionada com o pagamento, no futuro, de cada vez mais impostos para cobrir o dinheiro que pedimos emprestado e que desperdiçamos, a segunda é crescemos a partir desta crise. A segunda opção requer que tenhamos um governo que planeie e apoie as empresas do futuro. Que crie apoios e iniciativas que atraiam investimento estrangeiro nestes domínios. Abrirmos as nossas fronteiras e atrairmos talentos internacionais que queiram estar sediados em Portugal, uma vez que isso irá atrair mais investimento. Temos de dar as boas-vindas aos nómadas e aos investidores de países que atravessam problemas políticos e sociais difíceis, que neste momento são muitos.! Precisamos de incentivar reformas na educação que nos permitam formar no futuro, profissionais mais dinâmicos, criativos e críticos. As nossas universidades precisam de continuar a atrair talentos de todo o lado, que depois podem ser empregues por empresas com participações e interesses em Portugal. Temos de reformar o nosso poder judicial tornando-o mais eficiente e responsável. Temos de fazer tudo o que for possível para sermos um país top 10 para fazer negócios, fugir da comparação dos que se encontrem abaixo desta linha, mas sim com os de topo. Temos de eliminar os obstáculos a burocracia e sermos sérios quando dizemos que estamos abertos a negócios.

Portugal, tal como muitos outros países, está no fio da navalha, e poderíamos facilmente enveredar pelo caminho errado, desperdiçando esta oportunidade de mudar o nosso rumo e de nos tornarmos melhores no futuro. Precisamos de atingir o nosso potencial mais rapidamente, especialmente porque temos tantos pontos positivos com os quais podemos contar, a partir de uma localização central, baixos problemas sociais, e um bom número de jovens talentos portugueses. É tempo de Portugal voltar a ser mais relevante no mundo e não só viver da sua história, mas construir um novo futuro próspero para todos. Precisamos de um roteiro que diga ao mundo que estamos a falar a sério e que eles são bem-vindos para fazer parte desta nova visão que queremos construir. Há muito dinheiro no mundo que só precisa de um lugar que o acolha e permita multiplicar-se de forma segura. Portugal precisa de ser este novo porto seguro que torna fácil, viável e atrativo para o investimento nos setores certos. Os problemas e desafios de Portugal são, em muitos aspetos, pequenos e manejáveis em comparação com o resto do mundo. Só precisamos de orientação e liderança para executar o nosso futuro. Se conseguirmos fazer isto, então a nossa história pode acabar com “Eles viveram felizes para sempre”.

#escolheportugal

Tim Vieira

VERSÃO EM INGLÊS:

Once upon a time in Portugal

Once upon a time Portugal was growing and we were led to believe that we were in control of our destiny, but then we were hit by Covid-19 and all our shortcomings were painfully exposed. An economy too focused on tourism and burdened with high public debt and lacking a real strategy to lead us into the digital future, and it was only a matter of time before our luck ran out.

Our Government is exceptional at managing politics but, on doing what counts economically, they are disastrous and once more rode the economic wave until it ended. Due to weak leadership, a lack of strategic planning and execution we are headed for another economic and potential financial crisis. Yes, this crisis is world-wide and couldn’t be foreseen but after handling the health crisis it is vital we handle the economic crisis simultaneously and I fear that Portuguese politics will get in the way of positive action in this regard.

Our Government seems content that it negotiated in total 60 billion Euros of European Union funding to help Portugal recover. The truth is that this is far below what is required to effectively use quantitative easing to solve the problem. A sum of 6 billion euros per year over the next 10 years when our economy will lose 3 times more due to the Covid crisis. This Government is now focused on winning the next elections by staying in power and doing whatever coalitions are necessary to be able to achieve this. This will be another hand brake to progress, as concessions will derail progress. No politicians have lost their income or had sleepless nights thinking about how they will pay salaries, mortgages, school fees or even put food on the table. The Banco Alimentar is already feeding over 4% of the Portuguese population and the numbers will get worse. Personally, I have received numerous phone calls asking for assistance and guidance for businesses that face tough times today. I will never forget one of these calls, a business owner asked if I could buy his two Rolex’s so he could pay salaries for a few more months. Our entrepreneurs are being told to take on more debt. How is this a viable solution, when these entrepreneurs offer us our best hope of getting out of this mess.

Portuguese receive amongst the lowest salaries of all the EU countries and yet it has one of the highest energy, fuel and new vehicle costs. As a percentage of the average Portuguese salary, which is 1418.00 Euros before tax, these are some the highest costs in Europe. Additionally, Portugal has the second highest marginal income tax threshold expressed as a multiple of the average wage in Europe, with the top tax rate in Portugal being 48%. The above facts show us exactly what our children have waiting for them as they start working and contributing to the country. Yes, we have sun, great food and wine but at what cost, due to an inefficient government and lack of planning.

Portuguese citizens face two options. Firstly, in the future we pay more and higher taxes to cover the money we borrow and then misspend, or secondly, we grow ourselves out of this crisis. The second option requires that we have a government that plans and supports businesses of the future. Sets up support and initiatives that attract foreign investment into these fields. We open our borders and attract international talent that wants to be based in Portugal as this will attract further investment. We need to welcome nomads and investors from countries going through tough political and social problems which are many at this moment. We need to encourage reforms in education that will allow us to produce more dynamic, creative and critical thinking talent in future. Our universities need to keep attracting talents from all over that can then be employed by companies setting up interests in Portugal. We need to reform our judiciary making it more efficient and accountable. We need to do everything possible to be a top 10 country in which to do business in and no longer compare ourselves to the bottom performers but to the top performers. We need to remove barriers and bureaucracy and mean it when we say that we are open for business.

Portugal just like many other countries is on a knife edge, and we could easily go the wrong way, by loose this opportunity of changing our course and becoming better in the future. We need to reach our potential quicker, especially as we have so many positives that we can count on, from a central location, low social problems, and an adaptable young talent pool of Portuguese youth. It is time for Portugal to become more relevant in the world again and not only live on its history but build a new a prosperous future for all. We need a roadmap that tells the world we are serious and that they are welcome to be part of this new vision we want to build. There is lots of money in the world it just needs a place that welcomes it and allows it to securely multiply. Portugal needs to be this new safe haven that makes it easy, viable and attractive for investment in the right sectors. Portugal’s problems and challenges in many ways are small and manageable compared to the rest of the world. We just need direction and leadership to execute our future. If we manage to do this, then our story can end with “They lived happily ever after”.

#escolheportugal

Tim Vieira