Impressão de moeda para alguns, mas o Coronavírus é para todos

O mundo tornou-se um lugar irreconhecível enquanto lutamos para entender o nosso lugar num mundo Covid-19 e somos desafiados a entender como será o mundo pós-Covid-19. O que era antes não é o mesmo hoje e ou será amanhã, e a verdade do amanhã é desconhecida. Com muitos a dizerem que não vão sentir falta do mundo pré-Covid-19 e a acreditarem que podemos construir um novo e melhor mundo pós Corona; acho interessante que estejamos a tentar resolver isto como no passado.

É difícil parecer otimista ou não criticar a resposta a esta crise, especialmente num momento tão difícil que exige unidade acima de tudo. Devo dizer que, infelizmente, surgirão mais crises e as coisas vão piorar antes de melhorar. Por isso, gostaria de chamar a vossa atenção para alguns factos e pensamentos. Simples factos e pensamentos não alterados por fake news ou influenciados pela filiação a qualquer partido político. O meu objetivo é fazê-lo pensar por si mesmo e chamá-lo à razão de que se queremos construir um mundo pós Corona melhor, então precisamos de ter um plano para o fazer adequadamente. Seria triste acabarmos da mesma forma ou pior dentro de alguns anos. As crises que vivemos durante este século XXI trouxeram enormes dificuldades económicas e sofrimento para muitos milhões.

Em primeiro lugar, os nossos Governos estão mais uma vez a cuidar de poucos – principalmente os já privilegiados – à custa de muitos. Os governos estão a fazer o seu melhor para nos convencer de que toda esta impressão de moeda é para nos salvar de um desastre económico. Isto quase parece um esquema de Ponzi de imprimir dinheiro, que nos foi dito antes da crise que não tínhamos. A infeliz verdade é que muitos estão a perder o emprego e em breve as suas casas e, finalmente, a sua esperança. A moeda que está a ser impressa freneticamente já nos triliões nunca chega às pequenas ou médias empresas que empregam muitos. E agora está a questionar: -Porque é que é assim? A razão principal é que se espera que os pequenos falhem, não têm lobby, não dirigem os meios de comunicação e, na verdade, são mais arriscados e menos preparados para empréstimos bancários do que as empresas maiores e mais robustas.

Mesmo que os bancos recebam dinheiro a taxas de juro praticamente nulas por parte dos bancos centrais, olham para o risco que representam as pequenas e médias empresas e simplesmente não emprestam ou fazem-no a taxas de juro elevadas com níveis onerosos de segurança anexados. Portanto, para quê imprimir moeda e dar à maioria de nós uma sensação de conforto de que tudo vai ficar bem? Uma das razões pode estar relacionada com o facto de socorrer mais uma vez as grandes empresas cotadas na bolsa, uma vez que têm balanços e influência, mantendo assim artificialmente os preços das ações e dando-nos a todos uma falsa sensação de segurança económica, apesar de estarmos a perder receitas, produção e emprego no terreno. Atualmente, isto pode ser visto nos EUA, com mais de 16 milhões de novos desempregados, mas a bolsa está a subir. Como é que isso é possível, se existe atualmente uma baixa de produtividade e baixa procura dos consumidores devido a problemas de desemprego e logística até a crise terminar? Temos também conflitos políticos e sociais, com divisões em máximos de sempre, um vazio de liderança praticamente em todo o mundo. Ainda não há vacina disponível, a possibilidade real de um segundo surto a qualquer momento, uma provável rutura da Europa, o sentimento anti China e o incumprimento em massa das hipotecas e reembolsos da dívida, no horizonte.

Nesta crise, que é nova, imprimir mais dinheiro pode ser uma medida muito negativa na perspetiva de tentar gerar menos sofrimento. Sabemos todos bem que, depois de toda a impressão, surgem os pacotes de austeridade que mais uma vez prejudicam a maioria.

Desta vez trata-se de uma nova crise, que requer soluções inovadoras com os apoios certos, quer dos governos quer dos bancos centrais.

A verdade é que, reduzindo as despesas e os compromissos, reduzirá a procura de financiamento. Trata-se de bom senso que deve ser aplicado, uma vez que não estamos a produzir, não criamos riqueza capaz de dar retornos ou cumprir compromissos.

Então, o que devemos fazer?

1º- O Governo deve pagar todas as suas dívidas pendentes aos seus credores, centrando-se principalmente nas pequenas e médias empresas. Deve igualmente continuar a cumprir as suas obrigações para com os seus colaboradores e fornecedores. (Imprimir dinheiro para isto)

2º- Devemos congelar todos os nossos compromissos de pagamento com instituições bancárias para particulares e empresas que tenham empréstimos bancários e hipotecas. Isto permitiria espaço para respirar para muitos que estão atualmente a ter noites mal dormidas para tentar fazer estes pagamentos. Estes pagamentos diferidos seriam adicionados ao fim das condições de pagamento. Quando qualquer banco recebe apoio a taxas de juro zero ou baixas, estes benefícios devem ser repercutidos nos mutuários.

3º- Todas as rendas de empresas devem ser reduzidas em, pelo menos, 20% do seu valor original. Isto permitirá que o fluxo de caixa seja conservado para que o negócio volte a funcionar assim que o mercado abrir. Os senhorios também terão de suportar a redução, mas também beneficiarão do congelamento dos empréstimos e hipotecas. Os senhorios podem até pegar em novos empréstimos e estimular a economia.

4º- Todos os futuros pagamentos fiscais e de segurança social devem ser congelados até que as empresas estejam novamente a funcionar. Mais uma vez, para conservar o fluxo de caixa para fazer o negócio mover-se assim que os mercados estiverem abertos.

– Por último, o governo apoiaria 33% dos salários dos trabalhadores que atualmente não estão a trabalhar, mas que continuam empregados. Este seria um valor que permitiria às pessoas viverem esta crise até que chegue o momento de produzir e trabalhar novamente. (Imprimir dinheiro para isto)

Todas estas medidas proporcionariam às empresas requisitos reduzidos de cash-flow, o que, em última análise, significa uma tábua de salvação até que as empresas estejam prontas para serem reabertas.

Outro benefício é que estas iniciativas poderiam ser imediatamente introduzidas, e o mercado beneficiaria imediatamente.

Isto pode ser feito? A resposta é sim, se houver vontade, há uma maneira. Antes desta crise, não havia dinheiro para qualquer iniciativa que beneficiasse as massas. Era impossível aumentar os orçamentos para a educação ou para os cuidados de saúde, mas desde a crise a impressão de dinheiro entrou em sobrecarga. Muitos governos capitalistas que eram anti dívida estão agora a agir segundo a ideologia socialista, a acumular dívida e a usá-la para tentar tapar buracos improdutivos, muitos para que possam permanecer no poder. As pessoas devem acordar para isto porque o que estes governos estão a fazer não parece beneficiar as massas, uma vez que nem sequer chega às massas, prejudica toda a economia quando uma economia está num impasse.

A parte mais triste é que, no final, até as grandes empresas saem prejudicadas, uma vez que devido ao desemprego, a capacidade de despesa é reduzida e as receitas sob pressão. Depois desta crise, estamos todos sobrecarregados por ter de pagar a divida que os nossos países contraíram, mesmo que não tenhamos tido benefício, teremos impostos mais altos e possivelmente uma subida da inflação os nossos planos e os nossos sonhos terão desmoronado e a nossa esperança terá desaparecido. Nunca se deve perder a esperança. Como podemos permitir que isto continue? Sou a favor da impressão de dinheiro se todos nós beneficiarmos. Sou a favor de ficar em casa, se todos puderem pagar. Sou a favor da unidade, pois nos dá força.

Sou a favor da globalização se todos nós beneficiarmos dela. A verdade é que não está a funcionar. Precisamos de novas soluções se esperamos construir aquele maravilhoso mundo novo que todos pensamos e esperamos. É nossa responsabilidade dizer chega ao que é velho e devemos exigir mais e melhor aos nossos líderes. Temos muitos políticos e agentes, pessoas influentes, fazedores, mas está na hora de aparecerem e liderarem.

Acredito que há um ditado Indiano que diz: ” Quando terminar, tudo vai ficar bem. E se não está melhor então é porque ainda não é o fim!!! ” Vamos certificar-nos de que podemos influenciar o fim a dizer ” E eles viveram felizes para sempre…”

Tim Vieira

Versão em inglês

Printing money for some but Coronavirus for all

The world has become an unrecognisable place as we scrabble to understand our place in a Covid-19 world and are challenged to understand what the post-Covid-19 world will look like. What was before isn’t the same today and or will be tomorrow, is the truth of tomorrow is unknown. With many saying that they won’t miss the pre-Covid-19 world and believe that we can build a new and better post Corona world; I find it interesting that we are going about trying to solve this in the same old way.

It is difficult to sound optimistic or not to criticize the response to this crisis especially at such a difficult time which requires unity above all. I must say that unfortunately there will be many crises along the way and things will become worse before it improves. Therefore, I would like to bring some facts and thoughts to your attention. Simple facts and thoughts not altered by fake news or influenced by affiliation to any political party. My aim is to hopefully get you to think for yourself and make you aware that if we wish to build this better post Corona world then we need to have a plan to do so accordingly. It would be sad to end up with the same or worse a few years down the line. The crises that we have experienced during this 21st century have all brought about tremendous economic hardship and suffering for many, millions.

Firstly, our Governments are once again looking after the few – primarily those already privileged – at the cost of the many. Governments are doing their best to convince us that all this printing of money is to save us from an economic disaster. This almost sounds like a Ponzi scheme of printing money that we were told of before the crisis we didn’t have. The unfortunate truth is that many are losing their jobs and soon their homes and finally their hope. The currency which is being printed frantically already in the trillions never gets down to the small or medium sized businesses that employ the many. Why is that you ask? The main reason is that the small are expected to fail, they have no lobby, they don’t run the media and in truth are riskier and less prepared for bank loans than the bigger more robust businesses.

Even though banks will receive money at practically zero interest rates from central banks, once they look at the risk of small to medium sized businesses they simply don’t lend to these businesses or do so at high interest rates with onerous levels of security attached. Therefore, why does printing money, give most of us a warm secure feeling that all will be okay. One reason might be that printing money allows big companies on the stock exchange to once more be bailed out as they have balance sheets and influence, thereby once again artificially keeping up stock prices and giving us all a false sense of economic security, even though we are losing revenue, production and jobs on the ground. Currently, this can be seen in the US with over 16 million new jobless claims, but the stock exchange is moving up. How is this possible if there is currently low productivity and consumer demand will be low due to unemployment and logistics issues once the crisis is over? We also have political and social conflict, with divisions at all-time highs, a vacuum of leadership virtually worldwide. There is still no vaccine available, the real possibility of a second outbreak at any time, a likely breakup of Europe, anti-China sentiment and mass default on mortgages and debt repayments on the horizon.

In this crisis which is a new kind of crisis printing more money might just be a big negative to getting us out of it with the minimum suffering. As we well know that after all the printing comes the austerity packages which once again hurts the majority.

This time it’s a whole new crisis which requires new and innovative solutions with the right type of support from governments and central banks.

The simple truth is that by reducing expenses and commitments it will reduce the demand for funding. This is common sense which should be applied as we are currently not producing thereby not creating wealth thereby unable to give returns or meet commitments.

So, what should we be doing?

– firstly, Government must pay all its outstanding debts to its creditors, focusing mainly on small and medium enterprises. It should also continue to meet its obligations to its employees and suppliers. (Print money for this)

– secondly, we should freeze all our payment commitments with banking institutions for individuals and businesses who have bank loans and mortgages. This would allow breathing space for the many who are currently having sleepless nights on making these payments. These deferred payments would be added to the end of the payment terms. Where any bank receives support at zero or low interest rates, these benefits must be passed on to the borrowers.

– thirdly all business rents should be reduced by at least 20% of their original value. This will allow cash flow to be conserved for getting the business going again once the market opens. Landlords will have to bear the reduction as well, but they too will benefit from the freeze on loans and mortgages. Landlords might even take new loans and stimulate the economy.

– fourthly all future tax and social security payments should be frozen until businesses are once again up and running. Once more to conserve cash flow for getting business moving once markets are open.

– lastly government would support 33% of salaries of the workforce that are currently not at work but employed. This would be a value that would allow people to live through this crisis until the time to produce and work again arrives. (Print money for this)

All these steps would provide businesses with reduced cashflow requirements which ultimately means a lifeline until businesses are ready to be reopen.

Another benefit is that these initiatives could be immediately introduced, and the market would benefit instantly.

Can this be done? The answer is yes, if there is a will there is a way. Before this crisis there was no money for any initiative that benefited the masses. It was impossible to increase budgets for education or healthcare but since the crisis printing money has gone into overdrive. Many capitalist governments that were anti-debt are now acting like socialist ones, building up debt and using it to try and plug unproductive holes, many so that they can remain in power. People should wake up to this as what these governments are doing doesn’t appear to benefit the masses as it doesn’t even reach the masses, it hurts the whole economy when an economy is at a standstill.

The saddest part is that in the end it even hurts the large companies, as due to unemployment, spending power is reduced, and that revenues for these companies come under pressure. After this crisis we are all burdened with having to pay back our countries debt even if we didn’t get any benefit from the spending, we will have higher taxes and possibly also higher inflation. Our future plans and dreams will have fallen apart, and our hope will be vanishing fast. Hope should never be allowed to fade or vanish. How can we allow this to continue?

I am all for the printing of money if we all benefit. I am all for staying at home if all can afford it. I am all for unity as it really strengths us. I am all for globalization if we all benefit from it. The truth though is that it’s not working. We need new solutions if we hope to build that wonderful new world that we are all thinking and hoping for. It’s our responsibility to say enough of the old and we should demand better from our leaders. We have many movers and shakers but it’s time for the movers to come out and lead.

I believe there is an Indian saying “It will all be better in the end. If it is NOT better, then it is not the end !!!” Let’s make sure we can influence the end to say “and they lived happily ever after …”

Tim Vieira