Covid-19. 100 mortos e 5170 casos confirmados em Portugal

Aerial view of the Rossio square in Lisbon, Portugal, 24 March 2020. In Portugal the new coronavirus,COVID-19 is responsible for the 33 deaths and 2,362 confirmed infections, according to the balance made today by the Directorate General of Health. Portugal is in a state of emergency since 00:00 on Thursday and until 23:59 on 02 April. ANTÓNIO COTRIM/LUSA