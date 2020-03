Governos devem proteger direitos humanos na resposta à pandemia

epa08304812 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa speaks during the parliamentary debate on the government's request for authorization of the declaration of a state of emergency in Lisbon, Portugal, 18 March 2020. Prime Minister Costa said he supported the decision taken by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO